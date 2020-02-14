The Bureau of Land Management Royal Gorge Field Office is seeking public input on a draft environmental impact statement evaluating proposed expansion of the Parkdale Quarry west of Cañon City.
If approved, the expansion would provide access to approximately 400 million net tons of aggregate used to produce asphalt and concrete as well as railroad ballast, a press release stated.
The BLM will host an open house public meeting from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Abbey Event Center, 2951 U.S. 50 in Cañon City.
“Our analysis thus far includes several alternatives that address the public demand for aggregates throughout southern Colorado and beyond,” Royal Gorge Field Manager Keith Berger said in the release. “We look forward to hearing from our partners and the public to help inform our decision.”
The public comment period will run for 45 days. Public comments will be most helpful if received by March 23 and must be submitted through the BLM ePlanning site, go.usa.gov/xy6tn, or mailed to Parkdale Quarry Expansion Comments, 3028 E. Main St., Cañon City, CO 81212
Commenters should be aware that their entire comment, including personal identifying information such as address or email address, may be made publicly available at any time. Individuals may request the BLM to withhold personal identifying information from public view, but the agency cannot guarantee it will be able to do so.
