The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Colorado is now over 4,500.
According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's April 4 Colorado case summary, which included information through April 3, there were 4,565 cases in the state, up from 3,728 the day before.
In Chaffee County, 21 positive cases were listed, but including probable positives the number increases to 25. Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health director and Incident Command reported 11 of the positive cases have recovered.
In the surrounding counties, Gunnison has been the hardest hit with 90 cases. Park County has five positives while Lake, Saguache and Fremont are all reporting three cases.
Denver County has the most cases in the state with 769.
In the state, 126 people have died from COVID-19, including two in Chaffee County.
