Cold weather won’t stop food production at the Farm to School Garden on Holman Avenue in the future, thanks to a brand-new geodesic grow dome installed on the property over the past month.
The dome is 42 feet in diameter and 16 feet, 6 inches high and features a water pool to help keep temperatures in the dome fairly constant. Growing Spaces of Cañon City installed the dome.
The new structure will enable growth of crops throughout the winter months, providing a year-long supply of fresh produce to Salida schools, which use the food items in their nutrition program.
Monica Pless, Guidestone Colorado Farm to School director, said this winter will be spent building beds with student participation and setting up the structure. Planting will start in spring.
She said they hope to be able to provide produce for the whole 2020-2021 school year to supplement the school nutrition program.
Pless said the grow dome will also allow for gardening classes for school groups throughout the winter, rather than just in spring and fall months, since the design of the dome makes a temperate climate inside.
