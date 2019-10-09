The Decker Fire added about 180 acres burned yesterday, public information officer Jonathan Ashford said this morning.
Although yesterday saw a lot of fire activity in terms of smoke, Ashford said, most of the burning took place in interior pockets of the fire.
Today will be another red flag weather day, starting at noon, Ashford said.
Ashford said today could be an active day on the fire, and there could be a lot of smoke production and potentially some new growth.
Crews will mostly work on beefing up their already-dug lines today, Ashford said, especially on the north side of the fire. He said they will look to solidify their lines in case the fire starts moving around.
They will also scout for places to put in lines on the east side of the fire, Ashford said, in case it tries to move toward Howard.
Changing weather could be an issue for firefighters, Ashford said, with a front coming in this evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.