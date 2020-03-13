Spring break is usually time for hospitality businesses to get a jump start on the tourist season.
Most spring break activity happens in March with the earliest vacationers hitting the high country and the slopes during the first week and peaking toward the middle of the month.
With concern over coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, running high, spring break tourist traffic may decrease and businesses reliant on business may feel the pinch, but so far, according to businesses in Chaffee County, things seem to be about normal for March.
Hotels in the area have stepped up their sanitization efforts overall and many said they haven’t seen much of a decrease in volume compared to past years.
Tom Warren, general manger of Mount Princeton Hot Springs resort said so far they are seeing little change from previous years as far as occupation is concerned.
The hotel and spa have stepped up cleaning protocols and housekeeping is making rounds to sanitize touch points in common areas, like door knobs and handrails.
The resort is currently full and they haven’t seen many cancellations he said.
The event center is also seeing about normal use.
Events held at the resort are mostly family oriented, such as weddings and family reunions.
“We have events this weekend,” he said.
Warren said the second weekend in March is usually the beginning of the peak of spring break guests.
“I feel good about where we stand, Warren said. He said he is curious to see what comes next.
Warren said he hopes the health scare passes quickly so things can get back to normal.
“Fear is not good all the way around,” he said.
Other resort-type hotels also said they are not experiencing a noticeable drop in visitors.
Zach Mahone, marketing director of Surf Hotel in Buena Vista, said they haven’t reached their spring break peak, but last month their business was up 64 percent from last year.
Mahone said the hotel’s slowest month tends to be April, during which they close the hotel for a week to give staff a break.
He said the hotel has taken the steps to double the cleaning regimen and is cleaning the common areas twice a day as a precaution.
Up at Monarch Mountain Lodge, co-owner Kelly Ritz said they had several phone calls Wednesday wondering if they were remaining open.
Only one group of 10 guests cancelled, however. They were a group coming up to the lodge to do a training, but had to cancel when their business restricted non-essential travel.
Ritz said aside from that they are fully booked.
In response to the current situation, she said the staff has ramped up its cleaning efforts and their supplier was just at the hotel to make sure they were well stocked on supplies.
Monty Holmes owner Captain Zipline said they have had any cancellations and are taking a good amount of reservations.
He said spring break traffic for them usually peaks the last two weeks of March and most of their clientele is about half college students taking a break from skiing and half families.
Holmes said since the zipline is an outdoor activity and is done in small groups it’s a good choice right now.
He said the aerial park is not open yet because they are waiting for their equipment to be recertified.
Nationwide, stores are experiencing shortages of toilet paper and anti-bacterial products.
City Market in Buena Vista, LaGree’s Market and Hardware in Poncha Springs and Salida Ace Hardware had some products in stock as of Wednesday. All of the stores were making efforts to restock.
Allie Stevens, Monarch Mountain ski area spokesperson, said they originally thought the previous week would have been the mountain’s busiest for spring break, but they might have misjudged the timeframe.
They will not know how attendance is this year compared to last year until next week.
Because the mountain is currently operating in its usual form, they do not expect a drastic decrease. Stevens said she personally has not taken any refund calls as of now, but she has received numerous regarding whether the mountain would be closed.
Amy Potts, Salida Regional Library circulation manager, said despite the library continuing with normal operations, the facility has had fewer visitors.
“We’ve definitely seen less people as of late,” Potts said. “It’s been quieter.”
Wallbangers owner Greg Wall said their spring break crowd kicked off earlier than expected and that the restaurant has kept busy this week.
An employee at the Palace Hotel said they have been “busy and full.”
Lori Roberts, Salida Chamber of Commerce executive director said businesses have been calling in asking for guidance about what their responsibilities are for accommodating sick employees.
The chamber will release an interim guide for businesses and employers today through their email list.
Roberts said the chamber is trying to bring county-wide information into one place, be concise and consistent in messaging, and make materials accessible.
She is unsure how much of a decrease the community would experience in tourism, but the chamber office was busy with skiers and tourists earlier in the week.
To be put on Salida Chamber of Commerce’s email list, call the office at (719) 539-2068 or go on their website at salidachamber.org.
