The Colorado Grand, an annual charity tour for 1960 and earlier sports and race cars, will visit Salida’s Thonhoff Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
The event was founded in 1989 by Englewood automotive enthusiast Bob Sutherland. Every September approximately 85 vintage cars are driven in the noncompetitive tour, covering 1,000 miles through the Rockies in five days, according to a press release.
In towns where the tour stops for lunch, including Salida, spectators are invited to see the cars and meet their owners. Other lunch stops are Lake City, Walden, Paonia, Ridgway, Hotchkiss and Meeker.
The Colorado Grand generates more than $400,000 annually for small Colorado charities and the towns it visits, as well as college scholarships to graduating high school seniors in those towns.
To date, the event has contributed more than $6.5 million.
The tour attracts entrants from around the world and always includes several 1920s and 1930s cars. Typical makes include Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari, Porsche, Bugatti, Alfa Romeo, Bentley, Aston Martin, Jaguar, Maserati, Allard and such exotic names as Amilcar, Cisitalia, Squire, Delahaye and Talbot-Lago.
Current charities include the Colorado State Patrol Family Foundation, the Robert Sutherland Foundation, Flight for Life, CASA and medical facilities in small towns.
The event is run with the cooperation of the Colorado State Patrol. Major sponsors include Mercedes-Benz USA, Hagerty Insurance, WeatherTech, RM Auctions and Passport Transport.
