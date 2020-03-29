Chaffee County Public Health has been made aware of its twelfth positive case Sunday morning, along with two probable positive cases who have not been tested but who came into contact with a positive case and are now symptomatic, according to a press release issued by Andrea Carlstrom, director of Chaffee County Public and Environmental Health.
There has been one death of a Chaffee County resident due to COVID-19 at the time of this report; an 83-year-old male with underlying health conditions who died March 25.
Chaffee County Public Health is investigating these cases, as appropriate, and issuing letters with isolation requirements, as well as obtaining a timeline and list of people and places the positive cases came into contact with.
The gender/age of the cases are as follows:
22-year-old male
38-year-old male
43-year-old male
46-year-old male
57-year-old female – probable, not tested
59-year-old male – probable, not tested
61-year-old female
67-year-old male
68-year-old male
69-year-old male
72-year-old male
72-year-old female
80-year-old female
83-year-old male
As case volume increases, Chaffee County Public Health will only be updating the community on the number of positive and probable positive cases on a regular basis, not gender and age. More detailed information will be provided on a weekly basis.
As of Friday, March 27, Chaffee County had submitted 137 tests, 87 had come back as negative, 8 had come back as positive. That number has increased to 12 over the weekend, 1 is considered a probable, and 41 were pending. That number has decreased to 37 over the weekend.
