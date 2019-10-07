The Decker Fire has caused the Salida Fire Department to cancel its planned Oct. 12 open house, administrative coordinator Erin Kelley said Friday.
Thirteen people from Salida, five from the Salida Fire Department and eight from the South Arkansas Fire Protection District, are at work on the Decker Fire.
This includes fire Chief Doug Bess, who is managing the departments’ responsibilities, and Kelley, who is functioning as public information officer for the City of Salida and the fire department.
Local firefighters are working in various roles, Kelley said, depending on their qualifications.
While the open house is canceled, the department still plans to go into schools next week to hand out fire information.
The Decker Fire will not affect the department’s ability to respond to other emergencies, Kelley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.