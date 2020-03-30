Salida High School junior basketball players Myles Godina and Rachel Pelino both recently received All-State honorable mentions from the Colorado High School Activities Association.
The All-State nod was Godina’s second in a row. Pelino received the honor for the first time.
Salida boys’ head basketball coach Donnie Kaess called Godina “a pretty dominant player,” and his stats certainly backed him up. Godina averaged a team-high 16.8 points per game for a total of 370 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, the second most on the team, totaling 165 boards.
Most of Godina’s output came from inside the key, and Kaess called his inside game “really good.”
Pelino emerged as a leader for the Lady Spartans, especially in the second half of the season, and helped the team finish stronger than it started.
“She carried us through even when it was difficult to keep motivated,” said SHS girls’ head coach Heather Eagen.
Basketball players from Buena Vista, Cotopaxi and Leadville also earned All-State honors.
Junior Isaac Bearss and senior Mady McFee both received All-State honorable mentions for Buena Vista’s Demons and Lady Demons, respectively.
Lake County junior Dylan Windorski received an All-State honorable mention in Class 3A.
In Class 1A, five Cotopaxi athletes were honored.
Junior Koylynn Gulliford made the All-State second team. Her teammates, seniors Claire Carlson and Sage Laymon, both received honorable mentions for helping the Lady Pirates reach the state semifinals before the tournament was canceled.
Junior Jonah Bertolino and senior Chase Gulliford scored honorable mentions for their performances for the Pirates this season.
The Class 3A players of the year also came from the 3A Tri-Peaks League. St. Mary’s senior Josephine Howery was the girls’ player of the year. Vanguard senior Dominique Clifford was named the 3A boys’ player of the year and also the Gatorade player of the year, representing the entire state. Clifford has committed to play college ball at the University of Colorado.
The All-State teams were created following a lengthy process, which included nominations from leagues and then a coaches’ vote.
