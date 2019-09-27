“Lean Urbanism” expert Brian Falk will speak at two events Tuesday and Wednesday in Chaffee County. A housing expert, Falk is the first in a speaker series focused on health and housing that will run through next spring.
The series, called “Health and Housing: Finding Equity and Opportunity in Chaffee County,” is administered under the state-funded Health Disparities program, according to a press release.
Falk will lead a public discussion on the Lean Urbanism movement and how its guiding principles might help the county address the joint challenges of affordable housing and health from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
The free event is open to the public, and a drawing will give away $100 and $50 gift cards.
Falk will lead a discussion with technical experts on housing and economic development challenges facing Chaffee County from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at the Buena Vista Community Center Pinon Room, 715 E. Main St.
Members of the Chaffee County Economic Development Corp., elected officials, planning and zoning members and municipal staff are invited to attend, and lunch will be provided.
Falk is director of the Project for Lean Urbanism and the Center for Applied Transect Studies. He lectures internationally on the topic of Lean Urbanism and offers technical assistance to municipalities that recognize the value of small-scale economic development and want to create Pink Zones to enable it in their communities.
