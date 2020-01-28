January is Cervical Health Awareness Month, and women ages 21-74 are encouraged to talk to their health care providers about scheduling a Pap test.
The National Institutes of Health National Cancer Institute estimated 13,170 new cases of cervical cancer and 4,250 deaths from the disease in 2019.
While the incidence of cervical cancer has decreased nationwide from 1992 to 2016, the disease still accounts for 7 percent of all new cancer diagnoses in the U.S.
The disease is most frequently diagnosed in women age 35-44, with 50 being the median age at diagnosis, the NIH reported.
The percentage of cervical cancer deaths is highest among women ages 55-64, with a median age of 58.
Survival largely depends on early detection.
When discovered while the cancer is localized or confined to a primary site, the five-year survival rate is 91.8 percent.
That percentage decreases to 56.3 percent when the cancer has spread to regional lymph nodes and 16.9 percent when the cancer had metastasized.
Cervical cancer forms in the tissues of the cervix, the organ connecting the uterus and vagina.
The cancer is almost always caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) infection.
A slow-growing cancer, the disease may not present with symptoms, which is why women are encouraged to have a Pap test, which can detect precancerous cell changes that might become cervical cancer if not treated appropriately, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states.
The test involves a procedure in which cells are scraped from the cervix and examined under a microscope.
Another test, the HPV test, looks for the virus that can cause cell changes.
“When you find out can be just as important as what you find out. When cervical cancer is detected early, more than 92 percent of women have a five-year survival rate,” HRRMC Foundation Director Kimla Robinson said. “Cervical cancer usually doesn’t have any signs or symptoms, so a routine Pap test will tell you if you have a problem.”
A vaccine, approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2006, protects against the types of HPV that most often cause cancers. The virus can also cause other kinds of cancers in both men and women.
The vaccination is recommended for preteens ages 11-12 and through age 26.
The vaccine is not recommended for those older than 26.
The vaccination prevents new HPV infections but does not treat existing infections or diseases.
Women’s Wellness Connection offers free cervical cancer screenings and any necessary follow-up testing to Colorado women who meet certain criteria.
The program, available through Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, offers free cervical cancer screening and diagnostic services to women ages 21-64 who have little or no health insurance and meet income requirements.
To be eligible for the Women’s Wellness Connection, women must earn less than 250 percent of the federal poverty level and have no health insurance or have health insurance with high deductibles or copays.
Dr. Dan Shodell, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment interim chief medical officer, said, “Cervical Health Awareness Month is the perfect time to remind women that these tests could be the difference between life and death. Women’s Wellness Connection offers free screenings. We can help women stay cancer free.”
For more information about Women’s Wellness Connection, contact Brenda at 719-207-2088 or brenda.gentile@hrrmc.net.
