Salida City Council will review the first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 6 of the municipal code regarding short term rentals at 6 p.m. today.
According to the meeting packet, the ordinance ensures consistency within all chapters of the code related to short-term rentals.
The proposed change would allow short-term rental licenses to be obtained at any time during the year for the three zone districts where the use is permitted “by right.”
Unlike Salida’s residential zone districts, there is no maximum on short-term rental units allowed in the residential mixed use C-1 and C-2 zones.
The proposal is intended to operate in the interim as council continues to have discussions regarding the general subject of short-term rentals in the community.
Council will also review first reading of an ordinance that will amend Article XIV of Chapter 2 of the municipal code to change the title and functions of the recreation advisory board.
If approved, a public hearing would be set for April 21.
In other business, council will consider a resolution that would approve the use of electronic consent for ordinance, resolution and contract signatures.
In two separate resolutions, council will consider adopting a city investment policy and temporarily suspend water and sewer service late fees, delinquent charges, termination shut-off fees and the termination of service due to non-payment.
Mayor P.T. Wood will make a proclamation declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Items on the consent agenda include approval of a specialized washing machine designed to clean Salida firefighters’ turnout gear, and approval of a 20-year hangar-lease between Harriet Alexander Field and Harder-Diesslin Holdings LLC.
Council will use the GoToMeeting platform to participate via the internet at gotomeet.me/ERINKELLEY1/council-regular-meeting.
The meeting can also be accessed through phone by calling (877) 309-2073 with access code 964-388-885. The meeting can be watched on Channel 191 as well as on the city’s YouTube channel.
