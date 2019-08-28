The Salida High School football team lost a lot of players from last year’s squad that made a good run in the playoffs. The players who returned, however, know they don’t need to fill anyone’s shoes – they just need to do their own job on the field.
“If everyone does their 1/11th, the job gets done,” said senior Jesse Camp. “We’re pretty solid. The young guys just need to get accustomed to the faster pace.”
“If we all do our job, we’ll do fine,” added senior Zayne Walker.
The team got to hit people who weren’t wearing purple Friday when it hosted Olathe, Battle Mountain, Pagosa Springs and Buena Vista for some scrimmages. It also gave the team’s younger players a taste of what to expect on the field.
“That got the first-day jitters out, for sure,” Camp said.
“Hopefully they’ll do the hitting this Friday,” Walker said. “A big part for the young guys is to not be scared of anyone bigger than them.”
“They’re on varsity for a reason,” Camp said. “We trust them to make the play.”
Having that confidence will be important for the Spartans.
“Having the right mentality,” Camp said. “Don’t go out there scared; go out there knowing you’re going to kick the guy’s butt in front of you.”
Playing Buena Vista is one challenge the players are looking forward to. As the Demons’ homecoming opponent, the Spartans have even more motivation for the contest.
“They put us as their homecoming game because they think they can beat us,” Walker said.
The players, however, said they are excited to play everyone on their schedule.
“I’m looking forward to every game, every Friday night,” Camp said.
The bond, the players said, is one of their biggest strengths. “No one is playing for themselves,” Camp said. “Everyone is playing for each other. That’s a big deal.”
It’s also something they’ll remember long after the season ends.
“I’ll always remember the bond I’ve made with all of my friends,” Camp said. “That’s something you can never get rid of.”
