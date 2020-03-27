Chaffee County public health director and COVID-19 Incident Command Andrea Carlstrom announced two new cases of the virus in the county Friday during Chaffee County Public Health’s weekly town hall meeting
The new cases bring the total to eight, with one case resulting in a fatality in an 83-year-old man Wednesday.
The two new cases are a 67-year-old male who is currently hospitalized and a 43-year-old male. Both of the new cases are under investigation.
Carlstrom took the opportunity to share the county’s amended public health order, which in large part mirrors that of the state, but there are a couple of differences.
The Chaffee County order includes pet supply stores and bicycle shops on the list of critical businesses.
Bike shops may only operate supplying repair parts and repairing bicycles, but no retail sales or rental of bicycles and equipment for leisure use.
Houses of worship may remain open but in-person services are limited to 10 or fewer congregants. Use of electronic platforms are encouraged.
Carlstrom reminded listeners about the personal protection equipment (PPE) drives from 3-5 p.m. Friday in Salida and form 2-4 p.m. Monday in Buena Vista.
Chaffee County Emergency Medical Service manager Josh Hadley said his team has been working diligently to minimize exposure to the virus and is continuing to modify procedures as they receive new guidance from Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt expressed his gratitude for those working on the front line during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Felt said many of the county’s functions were being met by staff working from home.
He commended Chaffee County Community Foundations efforts to provide assistance to local workers with its Emergency Response Fund.
The organization has collected more than $200,000 in donations from public and private donors, including challenge donations by the county, city of Salida, town of Buena Vista, and Salida School District.
Felt encouraged those who need assistance to call CCDHS at 719-530-2500.
The Chaffee County web page at chaffeecounty.org has access information for many other resources by clicking the red Coronavirus COVID-19 information box.
Felt also announced the formation of the Chaffee County Economic Recovery team at Thursday’s special commissioners meeting and the National Resources Conservation Service approved Chaffee County for over $700,000 worth of projects in the Methodist Mountain area to protect life and property from runoff from the Decker Fire burn scar.
The county has a target date of July 4, to get those projects in place before monsoon season begins.
Dr. Erica Gelgand, medical director for infection prevention and control as Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, said the hospital has expanded their negative airflow rooms from two to five and have eight ventilators. If necessary the hospital will be able to add 14 beds to its current 25.
Kelsey McNeill of Solvista Health said the center continues to be available 24/7 by telephone at 719-539-6502 to support the emotional needs of the community during this stressful time.
To view the meeting in its entirety visit the COVID-19 Chaffee County page on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.