by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
Salida city officials announced Tuesday that F Street between the F Street bridge and Sackett Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon Thursday because of construction at Boathouse Cantina.
In addition, a press release stated, periodic closures will occur starting Thursday at the mid-block alley on E Street between Sackett Avenue and First Street for construction work that is scheduled to end in October. No intersections are scheduled to close during that time.
For more information, call Salida Public Works at 719-539-6257.
