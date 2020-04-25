Two separate wildfires broke out Saturday in Chaffee County.
The first fire began near mile marker 213 on U.S. 50 in Poncha Springs at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Several agencies responded and the fire was contained in a few hours.
A second fire then broke out on C.R. 270. After burning approximately 23.5 acres, that fire was also contained.
This is a developing story.
