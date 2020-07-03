Chaffee County Detention Facility announced Wednesday it has suspended all fingerprinting, for concealed carry permits, and court ordered fingerprints, until further notice.
The service was resumed Saturday after being suspended due to COVID-19 precautions. However, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze stated in a press release Sunday a female housed at the facility had tested positive for the virus.
Spezze stated the service was being suspended again “in the best interest of the public.”
Chaffee County Public Health is working with the detention center to manage the situation.
