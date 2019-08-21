Old friends will return to The Lariat, 206 E. Main St., this weekend, with two groups making return engagements – funksters The Aquaducks roll out on their Western tour from Nashville, making their third visit in as many years Friday, while Allman Brothers tribute band My Blue Sky headlines Saturday.
Duck alert
The Aquaducks have been making waves in and around Music City as a high-octane funk and soul band with a live energy that is rarely matched.
When the ’Ducks take the stage at 10 p.m. Friday, the dance floor will likely be packed shortly thereafter.
The Aquaducks’ first two singles, “Nightlife” and “Bill’s Toupée,” immediately caught the attention of Nashville radio station Lightning 100 and have continued to receive regular air play.
Described by Brooklyn, New York, blog Pancakes and Whiskey as “Dripping with enough funk to fill several swimming pools,” The Aquaducks have created a new sound with influences ranging from Earth Wind & Fire and Stevie Wonder to Lettuce and James Brown.
Tickets cost $10.
“You’re my blue sky …”
My Blue Sky is a tribute outfit that honors the music of the Allman Brothers family of bands.
They’ll take the stage at The Lariat 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Award-winning My Blue Sky is composed of seven experienced Colorado musicians who all share the passion and love of music of the Allman Brothers Band.
The Allman Brothers Band’s unique blend of Southern rock, blues and jazz has inspired musicians and fans for decades.
It is in that spirit that My Blue Sky honors their music – and well.
My Blue Sky took first two years in a row (2014 and 2015) at Leftapalooza the Mile High Tribute Band Competition, and they have earned the support and approval of Gregg Allman himself. Westword recently honored My Blue Sky in its list of Top Ten Tribute Bands in Colorado.
In November 2016 My Blue Sky released its self-titled EP of original music, further strengthening the band’s expanding catalog of music.
In 2017 My Blue Sky performed with Joe Bonamassa, Jimmy Hall, Tommy Castro and Kara Grainger further showcasing the band’s musicianship and live performances.
Tickets cost $10.
