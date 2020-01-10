Arkansas bluegrass band Arkansauce will perform from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St.
The acoustic quartet combines elements of bluegrass, newgrass, folk, Americana, country, blues and funk.
The group formed in 2011 with Ethan Bush on mandolin and Zac Archuleta and Stephen Jolly on guitar. Jolly would eventually leave the group. Upright bassist Tom Andersen and banjoist Adams Collins later joined the group after the release of the band’s debut album, “Hambone.”
Arkansauce’s website describes their live shows as “riddled with improvisational guitar, banjo and mandolin leads, paired with powerful harmonies and heartfelt songwriting, all held together by deep foot-stompin’ bass grooves.”
Andersen said the band is enthusiastic about returning to Salida.
“We are really looking forward to coming back to Salida,” Andersen said. “When we started touring outside of Arkansas, Colorado was our first tour, and the Vic was one of the stops. We’ve been back several times since then.”
Arkansauce has upcoming performances Saturday at Highside Brewing in Frisco, Sunday at Mountain Sun in Boulder and Jan. 16 at the Ozark Mountain Music Festival in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.
