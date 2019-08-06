Western Fremont Historical Society invites the public to learn about early schools in the area at its “Back to School Daze” program starting at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 17 at Cotopaxi School, 345 CR 12.
The event features presentations on schools throughout western Fremont County, a guided tour of the oldest section of the Cotopaxi School and a driving tour to the Coaldale Schoolhouse, Stout Creek School and other Howard school locations.
Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes and take water and snacks, a press release stated.
Dogs are allowed but must be leashed.
Tickets cost $7 for Western Fremont Historical Society members and youth ages 17 and younger, and are $15 for others.
For more information about the tour, call Shari Mohn at 719-942-3355 or visit westfremonthistory.com.
