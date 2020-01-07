Salida Deputy City Clerk Sonia Walter, 52, died at 7:29 a.m. Sunday following a wreck on U.S. 285 at mile marker 117, just south of the crest of Poncha Pass.
Trooper Josh Lewis, Colorado State Patrol public information officer, said the incident happened when a 2003 Audi driven by Walter collided with a 2003 Toyota pickup driven by Juan Vigil, 83, of Commerce City.
Vigil sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
Lewis said Walter was heading southbound when she slid on icy roads into the northbound lane and into Vigil’s pickup.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
Salida city officials released statements Monday in which Mayor P.T. Wood said Walter’s absence would be noticed by city government and the Salida community.
“Sonia’s death leaves a huge hole in our organization and she will be greatly missed,” Wood said. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to her husband, Steve, and their family and friends and mourn alongside everyone that knew and loved her.”
City Administrator Drew Nelson also commented.
“We are devastated by the loss of our dear friend and colleague,” Nelson said. “Sonia was a shining light of happiness and joy, and her positive impact on Salida cannot be understated.”
A city press release stated that some delays may occur in certain government functions, although officials promise to update the public on any changes in operations.
