The sign in front of Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, 406 W. U.S. 50, usually posts lighthearted notices about upcoming plays, events and meetings. During the weekend though, the message changed to “Stay Strong Salida.”
Lori Roberts, chamber executive director, said, “We are working to survive in these challenging times. We’re concerned about not only our physical being but our mental health, and we are glad awareness is out there.”
Roberts said she has been receiving messages from other countries and states commending Salida for its efforts and the way the community is working together.
“We (the chamber) are working with Chaffee County Public Health, the city and county, Small Business Development Center, Chaffee County Economic Development Corp., Salida Business Alliance and others, and the cooperation is phenomenal,” Roberts said.
She cited Anytime Fitness as one example. The gym is producing exercise videos on You Tube for people age 65 and older as well as levels for different populations.
“They care about their clients and customers,” she said.
The chamber is also working with Salida Business Alliance to launch something soon to help employees who are out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
