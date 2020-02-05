Kyle Fisher, 32, of Cañon City sustained minor injuries when his 2008 Mazda SUV hit a guardrail Monday evening in Bighorn Sheep Canyon.
The crash occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 50 near mile marker 225, just west of the Chaffee-Fremont county line.
His vehicle ended up blocking both eastbound and westbound lanes.
Colorado State Patrol reported it received the call at 6:40 p.m. and responded to the scene.
Fisher was transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida with minor injuries.
Neither drugs nor alcohol was suspected in the crash, CSP stated, and it was unknown whether inclement weather played a role.
