Comedian Dusty Slay said he didn’t mean for “we’re having a good time” to be his catchphrase, but that’s how it turned out.
He said he most comedians ask audiences if they’re having a good time, but he likes to tell them because it’s less risky.
Slay will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
He said his comedy focuses a lot on his upbringing and observational stuff. Every situation is a potential joke for him, he said, and all his jokes are at least based on reality.
However, he tries to stay away from politics and social commentary.
“I drank gas out of a water hose,” Slay said. “People don’t want to hear that from me.”
He said he doesn’t have a message – he just wants to get an audience into a room,
Slay’s comedy career began in Charleston, South Carolina, and now he lives in Nashville, Tennessee.
His comedy resonates with blue-collar audiences as well as urban audiences, he said, because most people can relate to a blue-collar lifestyle.
He has performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” and at the Grand Ole Opry, where he was the youngest comedian to ever perform there.
Slay’s stopover in Salida comes in the middle of a four-day, five-show trip through Colorado, including shows in Greenwood Village, Boulder and Greeley.
This is Slay’s first trip outside the Front Range in Colorado, but he said he loves the mountains. He said he especially likes towns that combine a strong artistic culture with a love of the outdoors.
“The mountains make me feel good,” Slay said. “They give me an energy, I don’t know what it is.”
Tickets for the show start at $18, and can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/comedian-dusty-slay-tickets-65269756599
For more information on Slay, visit DustySlay.com or his YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/dustyslay.
