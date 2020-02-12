Most raceways at Mount Shavano Fish Hatchery are dry this time of year, but the hatchery continues to stock south central Colorado fisheries throughout the year.
Technician Andy Claus said the hatchery stocks local lakes and reservoirs year-round, including Frantz Lake, Sands Lake, Antero Reservoir and Eleven Mile Reservoir.
The facility will be stocking Eleven Mile Reservoir near Lake George later in the week, he said.
Winter stocking requires drilling through ice and introducing fish, mostly 10-inch catchable size, under the ice through a tube.
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife facility is one of the largest trout units in the state, producing about 520,000 whirling-disease-negative, 10-inch catchable trout.
The hatchery raises rainbow trout, Snake River cutthroat, cutbows (cutthroat/rainbow crosses) and kokanee salmon.
A separate isolation unit raises Colorado’s state fish, the greenback cutthroat.
Visitors to the facility can learn about hatchery operations and feed the fish.
Mount Shavano Fish Hatchery, 7725 CR 154, is open to the public from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
