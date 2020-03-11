Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Public Relations Director Allison Gergley said new policies are in place in case of a mass influx of potential patients in response to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Visitors to the emergency department will see a sign outlining procedures for those who are experiencing coughing or shortness of breath, both symptoms of the virus, and providing a phone number to call to alert someone to come out and perform a car triage process.
When the number is called, someone will come out wearing personal protection equipment and perform a medical screening to determine if the patient can come inside, rule out a virus or perform a test right there with a swab.
The patient will then be sent home to await the results in isolation.
In addition, some visitor restrictions have been put in place for the oncology and infusion center and the family birthing center, asking for only one symptom-free visitor at a time per patient.
Plans are in place to restrict or redirect the flow of patients into the Outpatient Pavilion in the coming days.
Gergley said HRRMC is taking these precautions to make the environment as safe as possible for patients and medical providers.
If there is an outbreak, she said, plans are in place to set up triage tents outside the emergency department at the hospital with zero-pressure fans to circulate air from outside.
Similar situations are planned at Buena Vista Health Center and HRRMC Salida Family Medicine clinic on U.S. 50. Both clinics have the option to isolate exam rooms with outside access.
Gergley said, “I know there’s a lot of anxiety and the hospital has already thought about this. Procedures are in place. There is a plan A, plan B and plan C, if appropriate, at the hospital.”
She urged the public to read signs posted at entrances of the hospital and clinics.
“It’s really important,” she said.
Chaffee County Public Health is working closely with HRRMC, Emergency Medical Services, Solvista Health, the general health care community and emergency management locally and regional and state emergency preparedness and response coordinators, said Andrea Carlstrom, public health director.
Procedures outlined by Centers for Disease Control and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are being adapted to meet the needs of Chaffee County, she said.
In an attempt to keep the public informed, Chaffee County Public Health has been rolling out a new Facebook page, COVID-19 Chaffee County, as well as providing updated information to local media outlets.
Carlstrom also suggests visiting the CDC (cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html) and CDPHE (colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/covid-19-recommendations) websites for accurate information.
Additionally, a virtual town hall will be held on Facebook Live at 3 p.m. Friday to provide further education and updates and answer questions about COVID-19.
Several health care experts from the community will be on the panel.
Carlstrom reminded the public that higher risk populations include older adults, especially those older than 80, people who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease and older adults who have chronic medical conditions.
Those people should consider stocking up on supplies and medications, take everyday precautions, limit close contact with others when out in public, avoid crowds as much as possible, avoid cruise travel and nonessential air travel and, if an outbreak should occur, stay home as much as possible, she said.
In general, it is a good idea for everyone to keep nonperishable food items, medications, basic hygiene products and contact information handy, Carlstrom advised, although she said people should use practical judgment when purchasing those items.
Those with additional questions can call Chaffee County Public Health at 719-539-4510 and COHELP at 877-462-2911.
