Food distributors for low-income residents have seen varying results in terms of recent turnout due to continuation of Colorado’s stay-at-home order.
Salida Community Center Director Elaine Allemang estimates the center served close to 600 people at its Thursday food distribution event. During the last event in early April, she estimates they served between 450 and 500 people. Before COVID-19 restrictions were enforced, she said they were serving between 275 and 300 people in February and March events, meaning attendance has nearly doubled since then.
Normally the event takes place monthly, but because the supplier, Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, was willing to donate extra food, the center decided to hold an extra event. The frequency of the event is entirely dependent on Care and Share’s supply and the community’s need.
Allemang said she was shocked to see how many people arrived early. They were scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., but they actually started at 9:30 a.m. to get the line moving. The first 1½ hours were packed, but afterwards it began to slow down, so she was able to lock the doors around 12:30 p.m.
She said most in attendance are in their 50s and 60s, but they have recently been seeing several young families coming as well.
Allemang said she was grateful for numerous former Monarch Mountain staff members volunteering and making the process a lot easier. Because Salida Community Center board President Paul Smith works part time at Monarch, he was able to spread the word to staff.
As restrictions continue to be in place, Allemang said she only sees attendance rising. The next food distribution is scheduled for May 6.
Before then, the center hopes to host a baby item distribution event at which they would hand out baby formula, diapers and wipes to parents in need. They are not sure yet if it will be a separate event but hope to conduct it in early May.
Tom Abbott, First Presbyterian Church pastor, said their food pantry typically serves 25-30 people a week until the stay-at-home order was enforced, when they began to see that number cut in half. He believes separate low-income food distributors could be a factor as well. Despite that, he thinks attendance will increase in the near future.
To comply with social distancing, the church is distributing food in its parking lot rather than have attendees come inside. He said the only downfall is that people cannot choose specific food they want.
There are no conditions that pantry attendees must meet to receive assistance.
“We’re grateful for the donations we’ve been getting,” Abbott said. “There has been lots of outpouring support in the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.