Recently updated Salida School District facility use fees for non-district activities have become a source of disagreement between some user groups and the district.
Brandy Coscarella, who manages facility rental for the district, said the school board began reviewing facility use policies about two years ago.
The board approved current policy in October 2018, effective July 1, 2019.
Initially, the board established a flat $2 per participant per day fee for youth users in addition to a maintenance fee.
That $2 fee was amended after feedback from youth groups who use facilities for sports and other activities indicated the cost might be a hardship for some programs if instituted all at once.
In September, following community feedback, the fee increase was modified to be phased in over three years.
This year youth organizations are charged only a maintenance fee, which varies in amount depending on size of facility being used.
In 2020-2021 costs will include the maintenance fee plus $1 per user per event.
In 2021-2022 costs will include the maintenance fee plus $2 per user per event.
A “fees in lieu of” program for youth organizations that was in place for many years was discontinued because of difficulty in quantifying a rate of payment.
Other groups pay the maintenance fee plus an hourly fee of $50 for non-school use, such as adult team sports, and $20 for public informational use such as political caucuses.
Maintenance fees and cleanup costs vary by space and reflect average amount of time to have someone in that area for the work, without any “hard costs” added.
Some examples of per-day maintenance fees are $105 for a gym, $35 for a classroom and $70 for other large areas like a cafeteria.
Custodial staff get overtime pay to clean up after non-school events if it is not part of their regular 40-hour week.
Changes to the fee policy came out of attempts to better manage facility use from outside the district in an objective manner and balance support of outside users and maintaining the facility, Coscarella said.
In addition to facility maintenance, a district staff member is required to be on site from unlock to relock for all events for security reasons.
If that person is not part of the group volunteering their time, they are compensated by the district.
Facility fees help defray costs of maintenance and are projected to bring in approximately $25,000 for fiscal year 2019-20.
Coscarella said the district added $150,000 to its maintenance budget annually as a result of the Master Facilities Study done in 2018.
If no fees were charged, Coscarella said, it would be a budget impact – then the board would have to subsidize outside facility users with money from the district’s general fund.
The district has 41 user groups on the books for 2019-2020, with 771 individual users resulting from these groups.
For the full year of 2018-19 the district recorded 51 groups hosting 895 individual users.
User groups for the current year include Salida Regional Library, John Fielding Tennis, Salida Community Tennis, Western Colorado University, Colorado Public Employees’ Retirement Association, Salida Concerts, Family & Youth Initiatives, Salida Drivers Education, Chaffee County United Youth Soccer, Elks Hoop Shoot, St. Joseph Church, Colorado Department of Education, Salida Youth Basketball, Salida Dance Studio, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Young Life, Chaffee County Democrats, Chaffee County Republicans, city of Salida, Colorado Outdoor Education and Fire Academy Pack Test, among others.
At the Jan. 14 school board meeting, representatives from several user groups, mostly youth sports organizations, provided more feedback on how the new fee schedule might affect their programs.
Coscarella said the district was thankful to have community input on this difficult topic, and the board anticipates continuing discussion on how to best respond to this latest feedback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.