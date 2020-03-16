The Cotopaxi High School girls’ basketball team won its final game of the season at the Class 1A state tournament Thursday in Greeley. The No. 7-seeded Lady Pirates led No. 2 Briggsdale from start to finish and eventually took down the Lady Falcons, 45-42, in the state quarterfinals.
“I think it was the best we played all year,” said Troy Thornton, Cotopaxi head coach and athletic director. “Everybody stepped up; we weren’t intimidated.”
Cotopaxi’s game plan to shut down Briggsdale’s two leading scorers also worked, limiting them and forcing the rest of the Falcons to fill the void.
“We went out, did our game plan and led the whole time,” Thornton said. “We wouldn’t let them drive and we pressured their outside shots.”
Cotopaxi led 12-2 after the first quarter and 20-18 at halftime. The Lady Pirates extended their lead to 36-29 entering the fourth quarter and then made their free throws down the stretch to hold onto the win.
The high of reaching state semifinals, however, was short-lived.
Around 11:30 p.m. that night, Thornton said the team found out the rest of the state tournament had been canceled because of the COVID-19 threat.
“They were heartbroken,” Thornton said about his team. “It had been 29 years since Cotopaxi made it, we beat the No. 2 team, and we had the momentum.”
While winning your last game is usually a good thing, this time it didn’t feel that good.
“It’s a hollow feeling,” Thornton said. “When you win your last game, you’re supposed to get a trophy. It’s tough.”
Thornton said he talked with other coaches who were in the final four, and they expressed similar feelings. “You never know what could have happened,” Thornton said. “And there’s no recognition. I’m still processing it and struggling with it.”
The Colorado High School Activities Association said in a press release that it was informed by the University of Denver Thursday evening that the school would no longer be able to host the Class 3A state basketball tournament. With uncertainty at additional sites and the state of emergency declaration by the city of Denver, CHSAA decided to cancel the remainder of all state basketball tournaments.
“Everything we’ve done up to this point was to try and keep the experience of a state basketball tournament for our student participants and high school communities,” CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said in the release. “In the face of this unprecedented public health emergency, we are compelled to discontinue play in all tournaments.”
Due to earlier measures to keep people safe, the coach called Thursday’s game’s atmosphere “kind of surreal.” Each player was only allowed four fans in the stands, so there were only about 120 people in the University of Northern Colorado’s huge arena to watch the contest.
“That kind of helped us because it was more like a regular basketball game than a state game,” the coach said.
Now, however, the athletes are in limbo, waiting to see if the spring sports can be resumed on April 6.
“A lot of kids are disappointed,” Thornton said. “The seniors don’t know if they’ll get their spring sports; it’s hard on everyone.”
The Cotopaxi girls ended their season with a 20-4 overall record after reaching the state semifinals. At worst, they would have finished fourth in the state. At best, they could have been state champions.
“I’m so proud of them; all 11 girls stepped up at various points in the season,” Thornton said. “At regionals we beat a team no one thought we’d beat and at state we beat a team people thought would beat us by 30.”
Cotopaxi’s team included seniors Alex Cole, Claire Carlson, Jamie Sanchez and Sage Laymon, juniors Shealee Coleman and Koylynn Gulliford, sophomores Roxan Koch, Abbie Baker, Annalise Walker and Sammie DeVries-Voeglein and freshman Trinity Gallup.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better season, I just wish it hadn’t ended the way it did,” the coach said.
