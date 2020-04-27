Editor’s note: Crest Academy students wrote letters to The Mountain Mail to share their experiences with distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dear Mountain Mail:
This letter is about my distance learning experience. So far getting used to not being at school has been confusing and a little bit scary because it’s just another way for us to be told the situation with COVID-19 is getting more serious. Adjusting and getting reorganized after the schools shut down has been hard.
The things I like about the new distance learning so far are that there is a schedule that helps guide you through what you’re supposed to do on an average day at school.
I also like that there are online meetings. It’s kind of sad not being able to see people in person sometimes though. I also like that some of the assignments, like the math ones, have videos you can watch to guide you through the lessons.
Some of the things about distance learning I am not so fond of are that the main communications are through email, and it’s not exactly the same as being able to just talk to teachers. Also, the tests we take virtually aren’t really the same as paper tests, because on paper tests you can write things down really easily to “show your work,” but everything is different on a virtual test.
Although the new school systems can be confusing at times, I think a lot of the things we are doing are staying similar. We still have our specials classes, like dance class, PE and music, and our project presentations, and we still have all the same classes we used to, so it’s still feels like school, but I guess we just have shorter days.
All in all, I think most of the things about our new online schooling program are going good, and for the most part the things we do at school are staying the same. I just hope that things can go back to normal soon.
Luna Paine, seventh grade
Dear Mountain Mail:
I used to think sitting in a room with a bunch of my friends was nothing special, but I genuinely learned that it was everything to me. I felt like there was so much distance from everything I call my social life. I pondered over the idea that I genuinely didn’t like this change as much as I planned.
At first, it all sounded like a long snow day, but then it turned into a bigger change. I found myself getting negative about the situation. The hard part was no one could control or change it. Why was I so bummed?
It’s like a story made by a little kid. School gets out for months, and we get to sleep in all morning. I wasn’t enjoying it like I could be. I wanted to spend time on things like school and other activities to lift my mood.
I started by organizing all my school supplies and getting a schedule together for myself. I wanted to feel happy about school even if I couldn’t see my friends.
We all found ways to connect through technology, and our teachers figured out ways to connect with us. This whole thing took a team. Lucky for us we have a great school community! That part made me pretty happy, but I still had to ask myself why I was so bummed? Maybe, the distance learning is making me a little sad. I mean I’m so far from everywhere.
It brought me to looking at other things I enjoyed doing. I started with running. Track was canceled this year, so I figured it wouldn’t hurt to still train. Running is one of those things that you either love or hate. This changed my mood a whole bunch and really helped me get out of my room.
I also started spending a lot more time with my family. Sometimes we all would find ourselves watching the news, or playing outside. Without them life would be pretty boring. It got to the point where hide and seek was a game everyone played. We even started betting money on little games, like cornhole. My family has been bonding a lot over this long quarantine.
That answered my question. I was so negative that I forgot all the positive things in my life. I would say everyone needs to enjoy this time even if it’s hard. Try new things, and continue growing on things you love. People were right when they said life wasn’t fair, but maybe it’s what we all needed.
Trinity Roof, eighth grade
Dear Mountain Mail:
Home schooling is not as bad as I originally thought it would be. I get to work at my own pace and work on whatever assignment, whenever I want to (as long as it’s before the deadline). I get to go on walks and bike rides before school, which is nice when you’re about to go inside and be on a computer all day.
I don’t like being on a computer all day. On average I am probably on a computer doing math, writing, Spanish and a bunch of other things around four hours, which is way too much for me – it gives me a headache, makes me tired and cranky.
By the end of the day I am usually too exhausted to do anything else on the computer and just want to be reading outside or in my room. I usually take a couple of breaks and read or just go sit outside.
The worst part of homeschooling is that I can’t see my friends, but I do have multiple Zoom calls with them each day, usually for school, so it’s not that bad.
The best thing about home schooling is that I, like I said earlier, I get to work at my own pace and whatever assignment, whenever I want to. So, basically, I can choose what I want to do when.
Home schooling is overall not that bad, and in some ways I kind of like it. I still like normal school better and I am looking forward to when (or if) things get back to normal.
Levi Hamilton, seventh grade
Dear Mountain Mail:
Life is different in a way that sometimes I don’t notice that it is different. When I sit in my bed and think about what is actually happening, then life feels different.
For me a lot of the time it is hard to find something to do, in my opinion. But when days are full, here is what I am usually doing. I might be doing some of my schoolwork or helping my dad in the backyard, and I might just be relaxing on my bed and taking advantage of not going to school.
I hate how much the coronavirus has changed my life. Thursday the 12th I had no idea that day would be my last day of school this year. But the next day I found out school was canceled.
It made me feel sad that I can’t see my friends anymore. But everything has an advantage, and the advantage of not going to school is I get to see my parents and sisters and brother more than I did before. But that makes it harder to do my schoolwork with my younger siblings in the house.
It is hard to stay on track because my younger brother and sister, Eden and Hudson Blondeau, are usually playing because they don’t have as much schoolwork and we have a piano in our house, and Hudson is always banging on it.
It is also hard to stay on track because I’m at home with all of my toys and distractions. When I get distracted you can usually tell that I am distracted because if you ask me if I have any schoolwork to do, then I say, “Oh, let me go check Google Classroom.” That is when I get back on track because you wouldn’t see me for the rest of the day.
The best thing about doing home school is that it is pet day every day. I love to have my 2-year-old dog named Molly in my lap while I’m doing Zoom meetings. When I am worried about something, I just find my dog and cuddle with her. I can’t worry with a little dog in my lap.
Even though it is nice to not go to school, it is just not cool to not be able to hug your grandparents and have a normal life. I miss it when I was in Longfellow Elementary where you couldn’t worry and you’d go about your day like any other day.
One of my assignments was to write a thank you letter to the hospital for working all those long hours, and it makes me happy to know that our town is in good hands, and I say that no one should worry because we are safe.
We all haven’t been anywhere in a long time, and we haven’t come into contact with other people, so most of us don’t have to worry about catching the coronavirus. We just have to keep doing what we’ve been doing and so far, so good.
Home school has been going well so far. It is just hard to keep up with assignments because it was so much easier to stay on track at school and it was way less stressful. What I mean by stressful is that I am always worrying that I missed an assignment or forgot to do something that day, and the hardest part is missing all of my friends. I used to see them every day and now I can’t see them at all.
I also miss seeing all of my teachers and just everything. I have been doing good so far, but I still can’t wait till the day life is 100 percent back to normal.
Livia Blondeau, fifth grade
Dear Mountain Mail,
Social distancing has been hard for us all. I have not been out of the house besides when I take my dog, Ash, for a walk or when I go to my grandparents’ house.
My mom goes out to do the shopping when we need food, and I am not allowed to go with her. This is because my parents don’t want me to get sick, but it still can be a little irritating.
I have been writing letters to my friends and family, and it is always fun to get mail. Also, I can email my friends if I want to hear from them faster. It is hard not being able to see my friends. I am used to getting to see them at school almost every day, and now school is from home so I am not able to see them.
School online has been really different than what I’m used to. I now feel like my mom, who works from home. I am getting assignments that I have to do by a certain date and time. This is like school, only I get to make my own schedule.
In hard times I have been trying to grow a plant. This is a great time to garden because I am home almost every day, so I can water it. I am attempting to grow a mango and am hoping to get to eat some mango fruit when it grows.
The coronavirus is surrounding the area and seems to be on my mind a lot. The more people get the coronavirus, the longer it seems that we will have to stay inside. I have been wondering if we will eliminate the coronavirus or if it will stay around.
I hope that this ends soon and we all come out of this all right.
Ani DeShazo, fifth grade
Dear Mountain Mail:
As a middle schooler you can imagine that being stuck at home isn’t easy for me, but I have made do and tried to stay positive during this time.
Learning from home sure does have pros and cons. One pro is that I get to spend more time with my family and create a schedule that works better for me. But a con is that I don’t get to see my friends and it is a little bit harder to learn without someone there in person to help me.
My name is Emerson and I am a seventh-grader at Crest Academy. I have never hated school, but there were definitely some days that I was not in the mood to go. I don’t completely get why, but I just don’t feel productive some days.
But I think by having to learn online from home I have learned two things. One, I kind of took school for granted and I like it more than I thought I did. I’ve found that it’s a great opportunity to see my friends many days a week and it can be fun some of the time. And two, I hate computers. They always seem to have a problem even if it’s as dumb as it needs to be charged. But sometimes it’s worse, like the internet not working how it should.
I think I have done about a month of online school so far and it seems mostly normal now. I have gotten used to waking up, checking Google Classroom, an online platform to receive and submit assignments, doing my work and getting outside for a bit.
But every once in awhile I stop and think to myself how weird distance learning is and social distancing in general. What a wild time we are living in.
Some things have stayed the same though. I usually end up typing my writing onto the computer, and here I am right now typing my writing onto the computer even though I’m at home.
I am ready to see what the next year holds even if it means being bored out of my mind for a while. We will get through it. But hey! At least there is always food in the house.
Emerson Reed, seventh grade
Dear Editor:
My experience with the quarantine has been different, but I got used to it pretty fast. I found that if you just go through your day like a normal school day and follow that schedule, it is a lot easier than if you try to jump around assignments.
I found that it makes things easier when you just find a task to do and just put your undivided attention toward it, then it makes getting the two hours of work you have to do go by a lot faster.
This is more how I like to learn because I tend to procrastinate and get things done days after they are due, but this online schoolwork is easier for me because I prefer to do things on a computer.
That might just be the only good part of quarantine because you can’t have human interaction and you just feel very isolated and it is very boring all the time, but I can read and I have gotten back into mountain biking. To not be able to go and hang out with your friends after school or whenever just feels wrong.
The only thing that’s helping me cope with this is FaceTime and Zoom and other video call programs to keep in touch, and we play Minecraft and other games with each other. I just hope this all passes soon because I just need to go over to a friend’s and just see someone face to face. Humans are social beings after all.
Overall, I just hope that health services can find a way around our current situation soon or that the virus will just die off, which is very unlikely sadly. I also hope Gov. Polis lifts the stay-at-home order for all our sakes.
Grady Harris, seventh grade
Dear Mountain Mail:
I never would have thought that the “last” day of school on Thursday the 12th would be my last day of school for the year. I thought we would be back after a week. Yet school kept on getting pushed back and back, and before I knew it, it looked like we weren’t going back this school year.
I thought that online school would be very different. I thought it would be Zoom classes the whole day. I thought it would be so different from my normal school day. Trust me, it is, but there is still some familiarity in it.
If I’m going to be honest, it took some getting used to. If I didn’t understand something, I would have to do some research or just guess. Khan Academy has never failed me during this time of online school. All of my teachers have been extremely helpful with replying fast and even offering to do a private Zoom call if I needed help.
Besides the new way of getting my work done and attending school, I have also been going outside a lot more. With the weather steadily getting warmer, my dog is being taken on several walks a day, with all of my family being outside for at least 30 minutes a day.
Even though being in quarantine isn’t ideal, I think it is good for everyone to have some change in their life, go outside a little bit more and think beyond the box.
Lucy Hughes, sixth grade
