The U.S. Census Bureau reported a nationwide response of 48.1 percent to the 2020 census as of Monday.
Colorado currently has a response rate of 51.9 percent.
Locally, Chaffee County’s response rate stands at 40.1 percent.
Salida has a response rate of 50.4 percent, Buena Vista is at 27.5 percent, and Poncha Springs has a 15.9 percent response rate.
A press release from the U.S. Census Bureau Monday stated that in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the bureau is adjusting 2020 census operations to:
• Protect the health and safety of the American public and Census Bureau employees.
• Implement guidance from federal, state and local authorities.
• Ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities.
The Census Bureau temporarily suspended 2020 census field data collection activities in March. Steps are already being taken to reactivate field offices beginning June 1 in preparation for resumption of field data collection operations as quickly as possible following June 1.
To ensure completeness and accuracy of the 2020 census, the Census Bureau is seeking statutory relief from Congress of 120 additional calendar days to deliver final apportionment counts.
Under this plan, the Census Bureau would extend the window for field data collection and self-response to Oct. 31, which will allow for apportionment counts to be delivered to the president by April 30, 2021, and redistricting data to be delivered to states no later than July 31, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.