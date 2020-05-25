Traffic on U.S. 285 was temporarily halted in both directions Thursday evening due to a medical emergency that resulted in the death of a Durango man.
Keith Utt, 62, who had been working in the area and apparently was on his way home, was found slumped over in his car on U.S. 285 near mile marker 139, north of Centerville, Chaffee County Deputy Coroner Brandi Veltri reported.
A passerby called the Chaffee County Communications Center about 7:20 p.m. to report the incident.
Responders were unable to revive Utt at the scene.
Traffic around the scene was alternated between northbound and southbound by about 7:45 p.m.
Veltri took charge of the body, which was transported to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office for autopsy.
Veltri said it could take four to six weeks to verify cause of death pending autopsy test results.
