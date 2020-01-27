Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees will hear a Salida update from Rachel Pokrandt, dean of the Leadville and Salida campuses, from 12:15-3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Room 206, Vail Valley Campus, 150 Miller Ranch Road in Edwards.
The board will also discuss the meeting schedule for 2020-2021 and a utility easement for the Breckenridge campus and hear a government relations and legislative session update.
Action items include whether to approve tuition and fees for 2020-2021.
