Rafters from the local women’s masters, U19 and U23 teams ham it up next to the Arkansas River. All three teams qualified for the world championships this summer in China. From left front are Jade Barron, Cari Beasley, Sam Barron and Claire Carlson. Back: Lori Cassidy, Chris Smejkal, Hannah Bradbury, Kali Carlson, Julie Sutton, Bari Beasley, Kat Harmon and Jamie Sanchez.