by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center started Monday to gradually reintroduce in-person, elective services.
Providers will split their time equally between face-to-face clinic visits and telehealth visits, a press release stated.
In alignment with Gov. Jared Polis’ safer-at-home order, elderly and medically vulnerable patients are encouraged to stay home unless it is absolutely necessary to have an in-person visit, and medical providers will determine face-to-face visits on a case-by-case basis.
Polis signed an executive order Sunday to permit “voluntary or elective surgeries and procedures to begin again under certain conditions.”
The executive order “aims to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission to patients, health care workers, community members and others by promoting safety and maximizing protection while avoiding further delays in providing health care for Coloradans.”
Calling ahead to schedule an appointment is required for all patients entering HRRMC clinics.
HRRMC is not accepting walk-ins, with the exception of HRRMC’s designated walk-in clinic in Buena Vista.
Patients will undergo a COVID-19-specific medical screening over the phone before their appointment.
If the patient screens positive for respiratory symptoms over the phone – such as fever, cough and shortness of breath – they will be asked to stay home, and their provider will be notified.
Those screening positive in person will be asked to return to their car to await further medical evaluation.
All patients entering clinics are required to wear a mask and encouraged to sanitize hands frequently.
Screeners at the entrance to each facility will not allow patients to enter the clinics more than 10 minutes prior to their appointment time; patients arriving more than 10 minutes early will be asked to return to their vehicle and wait.
HRRMC will allow one accompanying person per patient if a patient needs assistance.
The person assisting the patient will be medically screened prior to being allowed into any facility.
Should they have respiratory symptoms, the person assisting the patient will be asked to return to their vehicle for further medical evaluation.
All facility waiting rooms have been reconfigured to accommodate social distancing and limit capacity to ensure 6-feet-apart distances.
Those areas will be monitored and crowding will be addressed in real time.
Signs and floor markings will indicate safe social distancing protocols.
The surgery department has re-established performing elective cases on a limited basis.
Dr. Erica Gelgand, HRRMC medical director in charge of infection prevention, indicated during Friday’s Chaffee County town hall that if there is a surge in COVID-19 cases, the hospital will return to previous levels of precautions and suspend elective surgeries once more.
For now, all pre-operative patients will be tested for COVID-19 prior to undergoing surgery.
HRRMC will also perform rapid in-house COVID-19 testing on specific urgent and full trauma patients and those being admitted to the hospital.
Turnaround time for these test results ranges from 15 to 45 minutes.
“We’ve had many discussions with our providers, leadership and our incident command COVID preparedness team, and have come up with safety guidelines to cover the entire in-person patient appointment process,” HRRMC CEO Robert Morasko said.
“We are taking every precaution to gradually ramp up volumes at our facilities – including elective services – so that we can return to a more normal level of supporting our community’s needs, while keeping safety our primary goal.”
For details on reintroduction plans for specific lab, respiratory, imaging, rehab and additional ancillary services, call the hospital or clinics directly, and HRRMC will direct callers with appropriate information.
For additional information on HRRMC services, visit hrrmc.com or call 719-530-2200.
