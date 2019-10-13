With crews working all around the Decker Fire, the fire is now 30 contained, up from 15 percent the day before.
Rick Barton, public information officer with the fire, said containment has increased on the west side of the fire and on the north side of the fire to Bear Creek.
“Everything that we’ve been doing is working,” he said. “It’s going slower because of the winds, but there’s been very limited growth and the lines have all held.”
The fire is currently 7,326 acres with 755 personnel working on it.
A spot fire was active on Saturday about 6 miles from Howard in a remote wilderness area. Because of how the winds align with the spot fire, however, zones 1 and 2 in Howard were placed back on a pre-evacuation status.
“This fire has been so unpredictable that we’re being overly cautious,” Barton said.
He said they’re embedding more people in the Howard area for structure protection as a precaution. “We’d much rather be ahead of the curve,” Barton said.
Wind has also affected the firefighters’ plan to use helicopters to aerially back burn areas. Those plans are now on hold, Barton said.
Crews, however, hand lit some areas near the Rainbow trail on Saturday. Barton said that effort “went well” but “very slow.”
Today, another red flag warning is in place above the fire.
Crews will continue to strengthen the line along the Rainbow trail on the east side of the fire and do some hand lighting operations.
Air resources will also cool down the spot fire and other places that start to heat up.
On the west side of the fire, meanwhile, crews are beginning to haul equipment out of the area while continuing to monitor it.
The Colorado Department of Health and Environment issued a smoke advisory at 4 p.m. on Saturday that is in effect until 4 p.m. today. The advisory affects the area from Salida to Cotopaxi. Barton said there will be smoke going to the Howard area, about the same amount as Saturday, and said winds should disperse some of the smoke.
