by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
U.S. Forest Service firefighters hiked in Thursday morning to deal with a small lightning-strike fire on Sugarloaf Mountain, Chaffee County Fire Protection District Chief Robert Bertram said.
Bertram said crews were notified about the fire, which is visible from U.S. 285, Wednesday evening but determined it was too dangerous to hike in until Thursday morning.
Forest Service crews reached the area Thursday. Bertram said the fire was less than 0.1 acre and did not seem to be growing.
No roads have been closed, and no structures are threatened, he said.
