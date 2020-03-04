Adjusting to life outside the military can be difficult during that first year of separation.
To help, the Department of Veterans Affairs recently launched an initiative called the Solid Start Program. During the first critical year, VA representatives call the more than 200,000 newly separated veterans to let them know about the benefits they’re eligible for as a civilian.
These benefits and services include health care services, mental health services, home loans and help returning to the civilian workforce.
The Veterans Administration will make calls to newly separated service members three times during the first year at around 90, 180 and 365 days post-separation. Veterans should be sure their contact information is up to date in eBenefits. 1-800-827-0611 is the contact number for VA Solid Start.
