When Elise Mishmash first heard she was the Colorado High School Activities Association Swimmer of the Year for Class 3A, she didn’t believe her ears.
“I was pretty sure they made a mistake and it wasn’t me,” she said.
At the state meet, Mishmash won the 100 freestyle and anchored Salida’s winning 200 freestyle relay. She also touched second in the 200 free and helped Salida’s medley relay team finish third, allowing her to step on the podium after all four of her events.
Also at the state meet, Caitlin Cairns of St. Mary’s was named swimmer of the year. The coaches association, however, selected Cairns, while CHSAA honored Mishmash.
“Once (Jim) Cosco (Coscarella) clarified that there were two of them, it was really exciting,” she said. “It was a nice thing to get recognized by CHSAA, especially coming from a small town.”
In addition to being named 3A Swimmer of the Year, Mishmash earned first-team All-State honors with her relay teammates, Hannah Rhude, Lily Lengerich and Emma Diesslin. The four swimmers will all go on Salida’s wall of fame, Coscarella said. Mishmash, who is already on the wall of fame, will have another tag added to her photo.
“I’m really excited about that,” Mishmash said about her teammates joining her on the wall of fame. “What we did this year put Salida on the map.”
CHSAA also named Salida head coach Wendy Gorie Coach of the Year, adding to the recognition she received from her fellow coaches at the state meet.
“That was awesome; she puts in so much time and effort,” Mishmash said about her coach. “She really loves us.”
Mishmash said she began swimming when she was about 7 years old. She also ran track and cross country from middle school through her junior year. This year, however, she said she swam club in the fall, swam club in the spring and swam club over the summer in addition to swimming for Salida High School this winter.
Swimming is just her sport.
“I’ve been doing it for so long that I really developed a love for it,” she said. “I like the pain of swimming, and I love being in the water and how it makes me feel.”
Mishmash also earned first-team All-State honors as a junior after winning the same event, the 100 free. As a sophomore, she earned second-team All-State honors.
The senior isn’t done competing in the pool either. She’ll swim in college for Minnesota State University-Mankato. In the classroom, she said she plans on majoring in elementary education.
“I really like little kids and feel like the younger generation especially can use a positive role model,” she said.
Before college, however, she’ll raft down the Grand Canyon this summer and then work hard to get in shape for swimming season.
