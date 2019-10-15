The evacuation order for residents of Silver Heels Road and residences directly west is canceled effective at 3 p.m. today, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze announced.
Residents who live in Chaffee County on CR 101, Bear Creek, will remain under evacuation orders.
All Chaffee County residents who have been under previous Decker Fire evacuation orders remain on pre-evacuation status, Spezze said.
