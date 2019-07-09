Members of the Jicarilla Apache tribe will share their culture through a variety of art forms during a special event Saturday at the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve.
The tribe has a longtime connection with Great Sand Dunes, where for centuries they have hunted, gathered, danced and collected black magnetite sand for paintings, according to a press release.
Informal storytelling, crafts and sharing will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Great Sand Dunes Visitor Center. Then at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. the Jicarilla Apache Mundo Dancers will take the stage at the park amphitheater for two colorful 30-minute presentations.
Regular park entrance fees are in effect, but the events themselves are free. Check the park website at nps.gov/grsa for current and forecast conditions, recreational activities and other information.
The cultural event is sponsored by Friends of the Dunes, which provides a forum for citizen involvement in planning decisions, focuses public interest on issues and needs and provides volunteer and financial aid for projects beyond the scope of the park’s budget. Visit greatsanddunes.org to learn more.
