Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Windy with on and off snow showers during the morning. High 44F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.