State Sen. Kerry Donovan announced she will host a series of “Convos from the Couch” to virtually bring communities together during this time of “social distancing.”
Each “convo” will be a “quick and interesting conversation on a topic you always wish you knew a little more about,” a press release stated.
The first will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday and will feature Jen Mason, executive director of Colorado Snowsports Museum, speaking on the 10th Mountain Division.
To join the conversation, follow these instructions:
By telephone, call 425-436-6385 and enter access code 291037# when prompted. Mute your side of the call when you join the meeting, which will reduce background noise but not prevent you from hearing.
By computer, visit join.freeconferencecall.com/kerrydonovanstatecous. Upon joining the meeting, you will automatically be muted. Keep your mute button on during the call. You will be able to ask questions in the chatbox. To hear the presentation, click on the phone icon. Select “Mic and Speakers” to use your computer’s audio and speakers. To share your video with the conference call, you will need to click the video icon. You can join the call without sharing video from your computer.
To exit the call from a phone, simply hang up. To exit the call from your computer, click the “x” in the top right-hand corner.
Anyone who would like to be a presenter on a topic of their choice for a future conversation can email kerry.donovan.state.co.us@gmail.com or call 303-866-4871.
