The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association recently announced that Lisa Martin is the group’s new board chair.
Martin learned she received the position at GARNA’s November board meeting. The position was formerly held by Kate Garwood.
“I was excited and humbled and nervous,” Martin said. “It’s a big responsibility.”
Martin said her main initial goals as chair are to educate herself about GARNA as well as meet as many partners and volunteers as possible. She wants to implement the concept of connectivity into GARNA’s mission.
“Over the years I have learned that everything is connected, not only in nature but everyday lives,” Martin said. “An example is that economic and social health are directly related to environmental health.”
She began volunteering for GARNA in 2016. She joined the organization’s board of directors in 2018 and became vice chair a year later. She has stayed with the group because she believes in its mission, staff and volunteers.
“I was originally attracted (to GARNA) because of their mission in stewardship and educational conservation efforts in the community,” Martin said. “(I’ve stayed) because of the dedicated staff and volunteers that ensure there’s a healthy environment for future generations.”
Martin is originally from Minnesota. She moved to Colorado to attend the University of Colorado, where she received a bachelor’s degree in environmental conservation.
She then opened her own landscape design business, which focused on xeriscape and native plants. She also worked for Boulder Parks and Recreation Department for 29 years.
Since moving to Chaffee County, Martin has participated in Great Outdoors Colorado’s Inspire grant, was a founding board member of Chaffee County Community Foundation and has participated in the Envision Chaffee County effort.
Martin will speak to GARNA members at the organization’s annual membership event Feb. 21. The event will also feature GARNA’s 2019 annual report and the direction the organization plans to go in the future.
For more information, email info@garna.org or call 719-539-5106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.