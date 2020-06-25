Dear Mountain Mail readers:
After 84 years as a five-day daily newspaper, The Mountain Mail will be converting to a two-days per week format.
Over eight decades, The Mail persevered through a depression and world war and in the valley worked through closures of its largest employers – the D&RG Railroad and Climax Molybdenum – and recessions.
But because of the virus which has taken a toll locally and worldwide, we find it necessary to take this step at this time.
Please note, The Mail and Arkansas Valley Publishing will continue in business, but starting July 7 the newspaper will be published two days per week, Tuesday and Friday.
Other newspapers, many of them much larger than The Mail, have reduced the number of days published. Some of these did so even before the coronavirus took hold.
Three years ago or so, The Greeley Tribune switched from a seven-day to a four-day per week format. The Grand Junction Sentinel went from seven days to four. The Durango Herald went from seven to four days about three years ago then recently went to three days per week.
It’s been a point of pride that through the years The Mail has maintained a five-day schedule, which for a town of 4,000 to 5,000 population was unusual in itself.
In addition, as an independent, locally-owned newspaper, we have employed a large – for the size of community – news team, larger and in some cases much larger than other nearby dailies.
But the effect of the virus has been devastating to local businesses, businesses we have served for decades. If businesses, from restaurants and bars to lodges and jewelry stores and everything in between are closed for weeks, they have no need to advertise.
Businesses are opening up. Finally. But because of current restrictions, are in many cases severely limited in how they operate, which again impacts their advertising.
The Mail charges for subscriptions and single copy sales, which certainly adds to operating revenue. But circulation accounts for only about 12 percent of total income, significant and important, but not enough to maintain a news team and much less all other staff necessary to publish a newspaper.
We considered publishing three or four days per week. However, the cost of production and printing would have meant we would have to make deep, even deeper cuts into our news crew.
Fewer days per week leaves more room financially for a stronger, larger news team, for reporters and editors to gather, sort and present the news, news that readers have come to expect from their newspaper.
We have reduced news staff but we have done our utmost to keep in place a core group of experienced, dedicated news professionals.
Some might ask why not just publish news online? The answer is while some prefer to read local news off the internet, and some get a printed copy and also use the internet occasionally to find the news, most Mountain Mail readers want to hold a printed newspaper in their hands. Some of The Mail’s loyal readers don’t even have a computer.
The web is an important tool in getting the news out and it’s one The Mail has used the last 25 years. And we will be relying on the web to get the news to readers through the week on days we will not be publishing.
No one knows what’s ahead regarding the virus. By acting now we believe we can weather this storm. We believe and we intend to continue to provide our communities with a newspaper readers and advertisers can depend on for their local news.
Thank you! Thank you for your past support. We intend to provide you with news you can trust to be fair, accurate, objective, timely and complete, news you will continue to look to and support in the weeks, months and years ahead.
Merle J. Baranczyk
Editor and Publisher
FAQ
When will the paper be delivered?
The Mail will be going to press Monday and Thursday evenings/nights. It will be delivered starting early the following morning. Depending on how readers get their newspaper, whether through the U.S. Postal Service or by carrier, will determine when the newspaper is delivered, just as current considerations impact delivery times.
How will The Mail be delivered?
The Mail will be delivered in Salida and Poncha Springs by carrier and through the U.S. Postal Service just as it is now delivered.
In going from five to two days per week, will The Mail issue refunds or extend subscription times?
Because The Mail will be available on the newspaper’s internet site daily, and because we will be covering and presenting the same news as at present, subscriptions will not be prorated or extended.
Will The Mail be available in racks and on counters?
Yes, the newspaper will continue to be available in public places in racks and on counters. For readers’ convenience, The Mail will continue to offer early morning home delivery on Tuesday and Fridays.
Will newspaper content change?
Editorial content of The Mail will remain as at present. News coverage will continue to focus on city, county, schools, sports, hospital, cops and courts, just as at present. Letters to the editor and opinion columns currently featured in the newspaper will continue.
Will news online change?
In a word, yes. More stories will first be presented online and then published in the printed edition. The Mail’s online site will also present puzzles and cartoons that will run exclusively on TheMountainMail.com on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, days the printed version of the newspaper is not published.
