The Colorado Department of Natural Resources announced a new online resource for information on outdoor recreation, trails, marinas and other closures due to COVID-19 concerns.
The resource, which can be accesses through the department’s website, cdnr.us, provides current status of outdoor recreation areas managed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Ute Mountain Ute Tribe.
Daily updates will be available in the document as well as through Colorado’s official trails app, COTREX, a press release stated.
