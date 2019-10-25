Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell reported Thursday that 2,061 ballots, or 14.7 percent, have been returned so far in the November election.
The county has 14,065 active voters.
In the Salida School District, 1,186 of the 7,678 ballots sent to active voters, or 15.4 percent, have been returned.
In the Buena Vista School District, 875 ballots, or 13.7 percent, have been received from the district’s 6,387 active voters.
