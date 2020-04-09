Monarch Quilters cancelled the April meeting and workshop due to COVID-19 virus. However, they have not let the down time stop them.
Many quilters are working on projects that need to be finished or are starting new ones and others are working on projects to benefit the community, Beverly Scanga wrote in an email.
Monarch Quilters can be found on Facebook or check out the website, monarchquilters.weebly.com to see the beautiful projects that are being shown on these sites.
Scanga said, “you are welcome to join us in May, if the meeting is not cancelled, at the Poncha Springs Town Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.