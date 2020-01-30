Former Salida City Attorney Ben Kahn and the Conundrum Group law practice of Salida were named as co-defendants in a lawsuit filed Jan. 21 in 2nd Judicial District Court in Denver.
Kahn is accused of benefiting from an allegedly fraudulent real estate scheme run by Gary Dragul of Englewood, which allegedly sold more than $52 million in real estate interests in 14 special-purpose entities to approximately 175 investors.
The complaint was filed in the name of Harvey Sender as receiver for Gary Dragul, GDA Real Estate Services, LLC and GDA Real Estate Management, LLC.
Sender was named receiver for Dragul and the GDA entities due to Dragul being a defendant in a pending civil action brought by the securities commissioner for the state of Colorado.
The complaint alleges Dragul ran a fraudulent real estate scheme in concert with Kahn and fellow co-defendants Marlin Hershey of Cornelius, North Carolina, Alan Fox of Escondido, California, and Susan Markusch of Englewood.
The complaint names Kahn as an agent for Conundrum Group, acting as general counsel for the GDA entities throughout the time period of the alleged fraudulent actions.
The complaint alleges: “Benjamin Kahn, Dragul’s long-standing ally, co-conspirator and GDA’s outside counsel, participated in and profited from Dragul’s fraudulent scheme. Demonstrating their unwavering loyalty to Dragul, Kahn and Markusch also withheld documents and information from the Receiver and his team while doing all they could behind the scenes to continue stealing whatever money they could from the Estate and interfering in the Receiver’s efforts to liquidate Estate assets.”
The complaint further alleges “Dragul and the other Defendants told prospective investors that the properties to be acquired cost substantially more than they actually did. These misrepresentations about purchase price were designed to allow Dragul, the Fox Defendants (Fox and ACF Property Management) and the Hershey Defendants (Hershey and Performance Holdings, Inc.) to pay themselves impermissible commissions and fees.”
Kahn and Conundrum Group allegedly received $661,206.87 in commissions from escrow and $1,040,415.05 in commissions from GDA entities for a total of $1,701,441.92 for his work for Dragul.
The suit includes 14 claims for relief.
Claims against Kahn and Conundrum Group include: civil theft, violations of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act (COCCA), aiding and abetting violations of COCCA, aiding and abetting Dragul’s breach of fiduciary duties, negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, fraudulent transfer, constructive fraud, unjust enrichment and turnover.
The Mail was unable to contact Kahn for a statement before press time.
