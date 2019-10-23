Growth within the Decker Fire was minimal Tuesday. The fire grew by 4 acres, reaching 8,727 acres.
“It’s really not doing much,” Terry Krasko, public information officer with the fire, said. “It’s been very, very quiet.”
Krasko said the 4 new acres were all within the perimeter. He attributed higher humidity and less wind for the decreased fire activity.
The fire is listed as 55 percent contained with 612 personnel still working on it.
Krasko said they’re continuing to monitor the fire in the interior, but it doesn’t make sense to send crews in a lot of those areas because it’s too dangerous.
With fire activity dropping, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office lifted its pre-evacuation orders for Wellsville, Swissvale and Zones 2 and 3 in Howard at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The pre-evacuation orders for Zone 1 in Howard and the Bear Creek area in Fremont County remain in place.
The black containment line on the east side of the fire near Howard has also been extended around the “thumb” and “fingers,” but crews are still working there on suppression repair.
Patrols are also increasing in the Bear Creek area now that the evacuation order there has been lifted, though a pre-evacuation order is still in place. While Bear Creek Road is technically open, Krasko said the sheriff asked that people who don’t live there wait to drive up there. “With all of the operations still going on, we don’t want competition with private vehicles,” Krasko said.
Snow is in the forecast for late today going into Thursday. Krasko said it probably won’t be enough to do much, but added that “when it comes down to it, everything helps.”
After that, the forecast is filled with sunny days.
“We’re focused on keeping it contained and making sure there’s no movement,” Krasko said.
The fire started with a lightning strike Sept. 8 in the Decker Creek drainage of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, roughly 5 miles southeast of Poncha Pass in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness Area of the Rio Grande National Forest.
It subsequently spread into the San Isabel National Forest.
