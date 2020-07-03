Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation is offering two $5,000 scholarships for any certified emergency medical technician or paramedic who lives or has lived within the Salida Hospital District, which encompasses all of Chaffee, western Fremont and northern Saguache counties.
Applicants must be attending college in the fall of 2020 and pursuing an associate degree in nursing.
Guidelines and one-page application are available at hrrmc.com. Click on the HRRMC Foundation tab and then click on the EMS/RN Scholarship tab.
A link to the guidelines and application is also available on the HRRMC Facebook page.
Applications should be sent to HRRMC Foundation Scholarship Selection Committee, P.O. Box 429, Salida, CO 81201.
Application deadline is July 10.
For more information or to request a paper application call the HRRMC Foundation at 719-530-2218.
